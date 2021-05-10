Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

LL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

LL stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

