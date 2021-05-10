Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $21.81 Average PT from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,246. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

