Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

ORCL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 253,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

