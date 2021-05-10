Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

ORGO stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 639,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.