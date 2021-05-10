Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 600.61%.

Orgenesis stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.