Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 600.61%.

Shares of ORGS opened at $5.66 on Monday. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

