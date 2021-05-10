Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Origo has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

