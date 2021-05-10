Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OR opened at $13.49 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

