Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.25. 4,849,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

