Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

OUST opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

