Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OVID stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 134,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

