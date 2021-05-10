Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,069 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 315.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.