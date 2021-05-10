Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $194.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -164.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

