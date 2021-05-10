Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.63.

NYSE CI opened at $261.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

