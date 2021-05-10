Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $314.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $894.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

