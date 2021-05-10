Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NYSE DPZ opened at $432.47 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

