Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,290 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.45 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

