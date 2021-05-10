Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,374.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

