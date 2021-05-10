Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

