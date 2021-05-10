Parachute (PAR) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $210,118.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

