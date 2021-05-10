Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.89. 445,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,036. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

