Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

