Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.