Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.