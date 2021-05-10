Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $337.04 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.