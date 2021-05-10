Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $79.38 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

