Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $513,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hologic by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,594.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.63 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

