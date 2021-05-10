Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.