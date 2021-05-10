Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $239.41 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

