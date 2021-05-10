Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $86,997,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

