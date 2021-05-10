Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 345,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

