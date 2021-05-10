Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,709. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

