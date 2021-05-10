Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,884. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.