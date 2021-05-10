Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $92.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

