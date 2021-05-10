PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.