Pesetacoin Hits Market Cap of $613,917.28 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $613,917.28 and approximately $35.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00668668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,567,619 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

