PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 321.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

