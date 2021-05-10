PGGM Investments Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $138.87.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

