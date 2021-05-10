PGGM Investments Purchases 10,114 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEX were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.00 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.55. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.