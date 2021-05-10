PGGM Investments Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.