Phala.Network (PHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

