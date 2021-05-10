Philip Morris International (PM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company gained from higher combustible pricing across most regions during in the quarter. Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has been an upside. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. Moving on, management’s earnings guidance for 2021 is encouraging. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.”

4/22/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

4/9/2021 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

