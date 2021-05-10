PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $11.07 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

