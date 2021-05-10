PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

