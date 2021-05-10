Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 2,936 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,559,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.