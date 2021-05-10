Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 10,510 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 237.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,914,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,572,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

