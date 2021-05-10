Piper Sandler Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $57.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.