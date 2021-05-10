Piper Sandler Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $45.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

