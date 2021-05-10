Piper Sandler Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $120.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.44.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

