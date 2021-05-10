Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.27. Plexus reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,479 shares of company stock worth $1,794,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.29. 192,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,863. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

